Chandigarh MC submits Rs 1,000-cr sewerage upgrade proposal to Centre

The Municipal Corporation has submitted two major proposals of over Rs 1,100 crore to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for the upgrade of sewerage and construction of a new integrated bus terminus in Manimajra.

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Sources said funds had been sought for the two projects under the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF).

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The UCF is a Centrally sponsored scheme of the MoHUA, which is aimed at supporting urban projects through a competitive “challenge mode”. The scheme envisages a total investment of Rs 4 lakh crore in urban sector in the next five years, marking a paradigm shift in India’s urban development.

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The MC has submitted that old sewer lines with a total length of 1,263 km were installed between 1950 and 1980. Due to limited sewage-carrying capacity, the existing sewerage system is facing problems such as accumulation of silt, cracks and leaks, which aggravate during the rainy season. These old pipes are also resulting in groundwater contamination and high maintenance burden.

The MC gas suggested that the whole pipeline network should be revamped using the “trenchless” technology, which will cost over Rs 1,000 crore.

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The MC has also submitted a proposal to develop an integrated bus terminus in Manimajra at a cost of Rs 100 crore. The present bus stand has no connectivity with regional routes in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The sewerage network in the city was initially designed for a much smaller population. Over the years, the UT’s population has increased manifold, but the sewerage capacity has not been upgraded accordingly.

Sources in the MC said the “trenchless” technology did not require any major digging for laying sewer lines.