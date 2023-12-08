Chandigarh MC survey on water, power bills ‘exposes’ property tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

,

Chandigarh, December 7

An MC survey has detected a number of residents who never paid property tax. The survey was based on the mapping of water, electricity and property tax data in Sector 34 as a pilot project.

The entire city will be covered in three months. The civic body will then send bills related to property tax and its arrears to the defaulters. The corporation hopes its revenue will increase substantially.

“The MC has mapped all three segments – water, electricity bills and property tax in Sector 34. Following this, huge incongruity was found. Now, all other areas will be scanned,” said an MC official.

“After several rounds of discussions, we received the final report of Sector 34 yesterday in which around 73 properties have been identified, which is in line with MC’s initial findings. The report will be verified on ground,” the official added.

The UT Electricity Department had earlier shared the data of about 2.15 lakh households with electricity connections. The MC also compiled the data regarding water consumers and property tax payers. It then analysed the tally of the ones who have these essential services, but are not paying property tax. The MC said about 1.50 lakh property owners are supposed to pay the tax in the city.

The civic body collected over Rs 46 crore as property tax in the current fiscal. Those who pay the tax between April 1 and May 31 are eligible for up to 20% rebate. Assesses in the residential category get 20% rebate and those in the commercial segment 10%. Thereafter, a penalty of 25%, along with interest at the rate of 12% per annum on dues is levied.