Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Puts up boards with officials’ phone Nos. | Violations to invite hefty fine

Horticulture waste at the entrance to a service lane in Sector 22-A, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 1

Dumping any kind of garbage in back service lanes will invite a hefty fine as the Municipal Corporation has put up notice boards carrying phone numbers of officials who can be contacted in case of violations. There is a fine of Rs 10,000 for littering.

Rs 10,000 fine for violation

  • There are back lanes in Sectors 1 to 30 in the city
  • An agency is responsible to regularly clean back lanes

The civic body has mentioned contact numbers of two supervisors and junior engineer (JE) concerned on the notice boards. The MC has also mentioned the sweeping schedule. Now, MC officials will keep an extra vigil to curb littering.

Residents need to cooperate

We have given the numbers on the notice boards for lodging complaints regarding both dumping of garbage and cleanliness. We are properly cleaning the lanes, but if people keep dumping debris or other garbage, how will it work? — Anindita Mitra, Municipal Commissioner

Will help improve swachhta ranking

The cleaning of lanes is being done in a better way now. This information board will help improve things. Now, people have direct number of officials whom they can contact in case of any cleanliness issue. This will go a big way in improving our swachhta ranking. — Taruna Mehta, Councillor

“We have given the numbers on the notice boards for complaints regarding both dumping of garbage and cleanliness. We are properly cleaning the lanes, but if people keep dumping debris or other garbage, how will it work?” asked Anindita Mitra, Municipal Commissioner.

Following repeated complaints of unkempt back lanes made by residents, for the first time, the corporation had hired an agency for the job. The residents keep complaining that some households regularly throw garbage, horticultural waste or debris, which remains there for weeks before it is removed by the workers.

The agency is responsible to regularly clean all back lanes and then send photographs to the officers concerned. All kind of waste, including garbage, horticultural and debris has to be regularly removed and transported to waste processing plants. The collection vehicles need to have compartments for various kinds of waste such as construction and demolition, horticulture and municipal solid waste.

There are back lanes in Sectors 1 to 30, while the southern sectors don’t have any. The sewerage and water pipelines are laid in these service lanes.

