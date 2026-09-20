Chandigarh MC to ban feeding of birds at public places across city

Feeding of pigeons or other birds shall be permitted only at locations specifically designated by the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh. Feeding at roads, footpaths, parks, public buildings, markets, roundabouts and other public places shall be prohibited to prevent littering, public nuisance and health hazards.

The MC has made many such city specific provisions in the final solid waste management rules 2026, to be presented before the General House to be held next week.

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As per other provisions, every owner, occupier, institution, commercial establishment and public authority shall ensure periodic inspection, treatment and closure of rodent burrows within their premises.

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The MC may undertake inspections, issue directions for corrective measures to prevent rodent infestation and associated public health risks. Every waste picker engaged in collection or recovery of recyclable waste shall be registered with the MC. Every scrap dealer shall register with the civic body, maintain cleanliness within and around the establishment.

Every market committee or authority managing a mandi shall implement a standard operating procedure for source segregation, daily collection and transportation of waste and regular cleaning of market premises.

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Every owner or person having custody of cattle shall collect and store cow dung within the premises in a hygienic manner and shall not allow its deposition on roads, streets or public places. Non-treatable waste shall be collected, transported, stored and disposed of only through authorised facilities in accordance with applicable environmental laws and the directions issued by the MC.

Every sugarcane juice vendor shall collect bagasse and other sugarcane residues separately. Every barber shop, beauty salon and similar establishment shall ensure cleanliness of the premises and hand over segregated waste only to authorised waste collectors. Disposal of such waste into drains, roads or public places shall be prohibited.

No person shall burn, smoke or otherwise destroy bee colonies or beehives for their removal. Every liquor vend shall provide adequate litter bins within and outside the premises, ensure separate collection of glass bottles, cartons and other recyclable waste, prevent littering in the surrounding area and hand over the segregated waste only to authorised waste collectors or registered recyclers.

It is mandatory for all households and establishments to adopt a 4-bin waste segregation system, with strict enforcement and challaning. Failure to segregate and store waste and handover segregated waste in four streams in accordance with the rule will invite a fine of Rs 400 in residential areas. The fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied for violation at marriage/party halls, party lawns, exhibition and fairs. Dumping waste in water bodies will invite a fine of Rs 25,000.

Community centres in city to be renamed

Name of all community centres located in different sectors/villages in Chandigarh is proposed to be changed from community centre to “Jan Upyogi Kendra”. The agenda in this regard will be placed in the meeting for approval.