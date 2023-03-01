Chandigarh MC to launch cleanliness drive

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

To celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, the MC will commemorate the achievements of women over the month. It will run a campaign, “Chandigarh Ki Naari, Gandagi pe Bhari”, from March 1 to 31. An official said the contribution of 30 women to making the city clean, including sanitation workers, material recovery facility workers, NGOs, etc, would be celebrated during the month.