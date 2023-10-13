Chandigarh MC to prepare bylaws on plastic waste

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

In order to do away with hazardous waste, the Municipal Corporation (MC) will make bylaws for the disposal of plastic trash in the city.

An official said a proposal has been prepared, which was likely to be tabled at the next meeting of the MC House. At a meeting of the state-level advisory committee held under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Nitin Yadav, initial proposal prepared in this regard was discussed and what could be included in these bylaws was deliberated upon.

The UT Administration has already banned single-use plastic in the city, but still other kinds of plastic waste was being generated, which needs to be disposed of.

For the disposal of such waste, the MC has started the process of making plastic waste management bylaws. It will cover all aspects such as types of plastic waste generated in the city and how it could be disposed of, said an official. Apart from this, the meeting was called to check whether the guidelines from the Central Government had also been included in the proposal.