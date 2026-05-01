Chandigarh MC to revamp 2 underground parkings at a cost of over Rs 42 crore

The defunct and underutilised underground parking lots in Sector 17 are set to be renovated for public use with all facilities.

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The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has prepared a major revamp plan for these parkings at a cost of over Rs 42 crores.

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As per the proposals approved in the general house meeting, the Municipal Corporation (MC) will spend Rs 16.62 crores for the reconstruction of the underground parking near the telephone exchange building in Sector 17 and Rs 24.69 crores on the reconstruction of the underground parking near the 30 Bays building, located in the same sector.

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Currently, these underground parking lots are lying defunct and underutilised and have become white elephants.

One underground parking in front of the 30 Bays building has been declared unsafe and closed.

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Under the redevelopment plans, the parking lots will have proper facilities of lighting, ventilation and fire-fighting arrangements.

Saurabh Joshi, Mayor, pointed out that Chandigarh has four major defunct underground parking sites — three located in Sector 17 and one in Sector 8 — which hold immense potential for redevelopment.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Chandigarh Administration, he proposed that integrated commercial activities alongside parking infrastructure in these parking lots could significantly enhance revenue streams for the MC.

Besides the redevelopment plan of two underground parkings, the MC is also planning to renovate one multilevel parking in front of the Reserve Bank building.

Sanjay Arora, Chief Engineer, MC Chandigarh, last week conducted a detailed inspection of the Sector 17 multilevel parking.

He directed that all damaged infrastructure, including broken pathways, doors, window panes and rolling shutters, be repaired without delay.

Charanjiv Singh, Chairman of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said that with the redevelopment of these parkings, traders and visitors will no longer face parking problems in Sector 17.