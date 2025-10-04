Chandigarh MC to set up project management unit for improving civic services

Facing financial crisis, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is planning to set up a project management unit (PMU) for improving civic services.

In a first of its kind initiative, the MC has issued a request for proposal and invited online bids from expert agencies or companies to set up a PMU at the MC office, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

As per the proposal, the PMU will be responsible for developing a comprehensive strategic framework that aligns with the vision of the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh. This includes identifying priority areas for intervention, setting clear goals and defining measurable outcomes. The unit will prepare detailed implementation roadmaps for various citizen-centric services and urban development projects.

It will establish key performance indicators and service-level benchmark to monitor progress and ensure accountability. The PMU will also conduct periodic reviews and evaluations to assess the effectiveness of initiatives, identify bottlenecks and recommend corrective actions. This strategic oversight will ensure that all projects are executed in a timely, efficient and outcome-oriented manner.

To ensure seamless execution of multi-sector projects, the PMU will act as a central coordination mechanism among various departments of the MC. It will facilitate structured communication and collaboration between departments such as engineering, sanitation, water supply, IT, finance and public health.

The PMU will organise regular coordination meetings, joint planning sessions and inter-department reviews to align objectives and resolve conflicts. It will also develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) and integrated workflows to streamline processes and reduce duplication of efforts. This coordination will be critical for delivering integrated and citizen-focussed services.

The PMU will serve as the nodal agency for engaging with external stakeholders, including state and Central Government agencies, funding institutions, technical experts and private sector partners.

It will ensure that the MC’s initiatives are aligned with the objectives and guidelines of national missions such as Smart Cities Mission, AMRUT, Swachh Bharat Mission, PMAY (Urban) among others. The PMU will also facilitate partnerships with academic institutions, civil society organisations and international development agencies to bring in innovation, technical expertise and additional resources. This external coordination will enhance the credibility, scalability and impact of MC programmes.

The PMU will provide end-to-end support for procurement and contract management to ensure transparency, efficiency and value for money. It will assist in drafting detailed request for proposals, managing the bidding process, evaluating proposals and finalising vendor contracts. The PMU will also monitor contract execution to ensure compliance with agreed terms, timelines and quality standards.

The unit will also monitor execution to ensure compliance with agreed terms, timelines and quality standards. It will maintain a centralised procurement database and ensure adherence to General Financial Rules, Central Vigilance Commission guidelines and other applicable norms.

It will support the MC in conducting rigorous financial and economic analysis to ensure the fiscal sustainability of urban development projects. The unit will assist in budget planning, fund allocation and expenditure tracking to ensure optimal utilisation of resources.

The experts will include procurement-cum-finance expert, public health and water supply and sewerage expert, urban sanitation-cum-solid waste management expert, monitoring and evaluation and management information system expert. The agency will be appointed initially for two years and the term may be extended for further two years.