Chandigarh MC to spend Rs 5 crore on water supply and sewerage infrastructure in villages

Chandigarh MC to spend Rs 5 crore on water supply and sewerage infrastructure in villages

Rs 2.40 crore will be spent for providing basic amenities to the Economic Weaker Sections

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:01 PM Feb 25, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
iStock
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has allocated Rs 5 crore in its budget estimate for the financial year 2026-27 to improve water supply and sewerage infrastructure in villages recently merged under the corporation. Mayor Saurabh Joshi emphasized the need for better infrastructure facilities in these areas, including Butrela, Badheri, Burail, Attawa, Hallomajra, Dadumajra, Maloya, Palsora, and Kajheri.

This move aims to enhance the quality of life for residents in these villages.

The water supply and sewerage system will also be improved in Dhanas, Sarangpur, Khuda Alisher, KhudaLohara, Khudda Jassu, Makhana Majra, Behlana, Raipur Khurd, Kaimbwala, Kishangarh, Mauli Jagran, Daria and Raipur Kalan

Joshi added that the infrastructure for supply of the tertiary treated water will also be improved next year. A network is required to be laid in the left over areas. For the ongoing and new proposed works to be executed during 2026-27, a provision of one crore has been made.

Besides this, the MC will spend Rs 2.40 crore for providing basic amenities to Economic Weaker Sections. The slum dwellers have been rehabilitated in the various rehabilitation colonies by the Chandigarh Administration. There are various rehabilitation colonies viz. Indira Colony, Mauli Jagran Colony, Bapu Dham colony Sector 26, Kajheri colony, Sector 52, Palsora colony, Sector 56, Maloya colony, Dadu Majra colony, Milk colony in Dhanas, Janta & Kumhar colony, Sector 25, Ram Darbar & Khuda Lahora colony and new Dhanas colony.

These colonies were provided with basic amenities at the time of inception. However, with the passage of time, the residents have constructed multiple floors resulting in steep increase in the population. The services provided are overburdened and need to be upgraded, and for this the Mayor said that a provision of Rs 2.40 crore has been made.

With the amount, water supply and sewerage, storm water drainage lines in various colonies in Chandigarh will be strengthened.


