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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC urges residents to send complaints via WhatsApp

Chandigarh MC urges residents to send complaints via WhatsApp

Chandigarh MC urges residents to report non-functional, damaged or defective streetlights by sharing clear photographs along with the exact location, sector, road name or a nearby landmark

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:51 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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MC Commissioner Amit Kumar emphasised that active citizen participation is essential for ensuring the efficient maintenance of public infrastructure. File photo
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The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh has appealed to city residents to actively report issues related to civic services through its dedicated WhatsApp helpline, 9915-762-917, enabling the civic body to respond promptly and improve service delivery.

Prioritising public convenience and safety, the civic body has particularly urged residents to report non-functional, damaged or defective streetlights by sharing clear photographs along with the exact location, sector, road name or a nearby landmark. This will help the concerned field teams identify the problems quickly and take timely corrective action.

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Sharing this information, MC Commissioner Amit Kumar emphasised that active citizen participation is essential for ensuring the efficient maintenance of public infrastructure. Residents have been encouraged to make optimum use of this facility and bring civic issues to the Corporation's notice rather than allowing them to remain unattended.

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Besides streetlight-related complaints, citizens can also use the WhatsApp facility to report other civic service issues requiring the Municipal Corporation's attention. The concerned officials will monitor the complaints and coordinate with the respective departments to ensure necessary action and timely resolution.

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