Chandigarh: MC yet to recover Rs 6.33 cr in rent: Audit

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 28

The Municipal Corporation has failed to recover a whopping Rs 6.33 crore in rent from the occupants of sites in rehabilitation colonies and booths in the city.

The issue has been flagged by the office of the Principal Director of Audit (Central), Chandigarh. According to its report, the civic body rehabilitated a number of families in the colonies of Sector 52-53 and Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. There were 1,675 and 2,541 sites in Sector 52-53 and Mauli Jagran, respectively, the rent against which (at the rate of Rs 244 per month) was pending.

As per the record produced for the audit, a total of Rs 1.88 crore due on 456 sites in Mauli Jagran and Rs 1.89 crore on 448 sites at Sector 52-53 was to be recovered as on November 30, 2022. When the non-recovery was pointed out during the audit, the corporation replied that the process of issuing recovery would begin.

Besides, Rs 2.55 crore in rent is yet to be recovered from the occupants of booths in Sectors 15 and 23.

During a test-check of the record of the MC for 2021-22, it was noticed that 48 sheds were allotted to the occupants in the rehri market of Sector 23 and 36 sheds in Sector 15. The rent was earlier fixed at Rs 14 per month up to August 2020. During a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee held on August 24, 2020, a decision was taken to enhance the rent to Rs 20,060 and the committee also approved the rate of licence fee at Rs 500 per annum.

The report stated the committee approved that in case of delay in payment, 20% of the rent for first month, 40% for second, 60% for third, 80% for fourth and 100% for fifth month will be charged as fine. After five months, the licence will stand cancelled.

According to the record, the occupants of the sheds did not pay the rent (Rs 20,060 per month) from September 2020 to November 2022, which comes to Rs 2.54 crore. The recovery of this amount is still pending. The department concerned did not file a reply in this regard, added the audit department.