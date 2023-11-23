Chandigarh MC’s community centres, dispensaries not fire-safe

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 22

While the city Municipal Corporation is issuing notices to various establishments for the violations of fire safety norms, 40 of its own community centres and dispensaries are not fire-safe, as these have no firefighting equipment.

A number of community centres located in various sectors and villages were recently renovated by the civic body. However, the MC has not bothered about installing firefighting equipment at these centres all these years, putting lives of people at risk.

Fire equipment to be installed Fire extinguishers on all floors

Automated sprinkler system in entire building

Fire alarm system

Fire hydrants

All these centres, which witness large gatherings on the occasions of weddings and other events, are operating without obtaining the mandatory fire safety certificate/no-objection certificate (NOC).

In its survey last year, the Fire and Emergency Services Department of the MC had found that of more than 20,000 commercial establishments in the city, not even 1,000 had the fire-safety certificate/no-objection certificate. After the survey, the MC had started serving notices on these establishments. While the civic body continue to serve such notices on erring establishment, it is yet set its own house in order.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said the corporation had already got a proper study done and identified community centres and dispensaries where they are going to install firefighting systems. It was also decided during a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee in August that the firefighting arrangements should be put in place at these centres and dispensaries to obtain the NOC from the Fire Department, which is mandatory as per the building bylaws, she added.

The civic body has now prepared an estimate of about Rs 9 crore for the job, the agenda for which will be placed before the General House during the meeting scheduled for Tuesday. The expenditure will be made under the “Capital Head”.

Rs 9-crore estimates to be placed before House

