Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Chandigarh, March 11

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation's Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) members were on Monday elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh withdrew his name from elections.

Three councillors of the INDIA alliance who filed their nomination papers were Jaswinder Kaur and Ramchandra Yadav from AAP, and Taruna Mehta from the Congress.

Councillors Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, Jasmanpreet Singh and Lakhbir Singh Billu had filed the nominations from the BJP.

The panel has five members, so except Jasmanpreet, other five became members of the committee.

