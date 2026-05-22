Chandigarh MC’s Junior Engineer flags 'discrepancies' in installation of high mast lights

A Junior Engineer (JE) of the Electrical Department of the Municipal Corporation (MC) Chandigarh has flagged alleged “discrepancies” in the installation of high mast lights at Sector 34, the slow carriageway of Sector 35, Night Food Street and the Open Air Theatre in Sector 48.

Advertisement

In a letter dated May 20 addressed to the Sub-Divisional Engineer, Electrical Sub Division-3, MC Chandigarh, the JE stated that an inspection was conducted on April 20, 2026, at the godown of the executing agency in connection with an office letter dated May 14, 2026.

Advertisement

According to the letter, the inspection was carried out under the assumption that the Double Wall Corrugated (DWC) pipes available in the godown and bearing the same lot number were the same as those installed at the project sites. Samples for third-party inspection were also selected from the godown stock.

Advertisement

However, the JE alleged that the actual pipes laid at the sites appeared to be of “much inferior and substandard quality” compared to those shown during the inspection at the godown, which could potentially lead to misleading inspection results.

The official recommended that samples for third-party testing should be collected directly from the installed site locations instead of the godown stock to ensure a fair, transparent and technically justified inspection process.

Advertisement

The JE further stated that, upon technical analysis of the inspection report and test certificates, it was found that the installed high masts did not meet the required technical parameters.

The letter also pointed out that no test reports or certificates were available in the records of the sub-division, describing them as crucial for ensuring the structural stability of the high masts.

It further alleged that the foundation bolts, on which the entire structure depends, were rusting despite galvanisation. Additionally, the winch chain wheel was still pending installation at the high mast erected in the vending zone of Sector 48.

The JE also observed that the plate installed at the base compartment door of the high mast — carrying the manufacturer’s name, address and technical specifications — was made using vinyl pasted on a sunboard instead of a steel or metal plate generally used by reputed manufacturers.

Keeping these observations in view, the JE requested a joint site inspection involving senior officials and authorised representatives of the manufacturers to verify the facts and confirm the authenticity and originality of the products installed.

The official further stated that until the issues were clarified, he would not be in a position to process the bill submitted by the agency.

Copies of the letter were also sent to the Superintending Engineer, Electrical Circle, and the Executive Engineer, Electrical Division, MC Chandigarh.

When contacted, K P Singh said he had not yet seen the letter as he was currently on leave.