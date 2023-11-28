Chandigarh MC’s plan to construct Rs 76-crore banquet hall hits a dead end

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 27

The city municipal corporation House’s plan to set up a banquet hall at an outlay of Rs 76 crore by razing the Janj Ghar in Sector 47 has hit a wall.

Thanks to a paucity of funds available with the corporation, the project could not be initiated even after the MC House gave it the nod way back in July 2021.

Besides Sector 47, the MC had also proposed to set up banquet halls in the Industrial Area, Phase I and Mani Majra. However, none of the plans could take off, either due to a paucity of funds or a lack of permission.

Several MC councillors are of the view that the civic body should have its own banquet hall, as local residents have to look for private banquet halls in peripheral areas like Zirakpur and Kharar.

The current area councillor, Jasbir Singh, has demanded that a new community centre be constructed once the Janj Ghar is demolished.

The MC has made a proposal in this regard for Tuesday’s House meeting.

The civic body has proposed that either the banquet hall be constructed as per the previously approved agenda proposed by former area councillor Davesh Moudgil, or a community centre on a par with the newly constructed centres be reconstructed in Sector 47.

Approval for the new plan will be sought from the UT chief architect.

The civic body has prepared the scope of work for the new community centre, which would boast an entrance lounge with provision for a lift, a ground-floor hall with a capacity of 500 persons, a multipurpose hall with foldable partition walls suitable for conferences and meetings on the first floor, an open lawn capable of accommodating a gathering of up to 500 persons, including an open cooking hearth, a kitchen, toilets, rooms with attached toilets for the bride and groom and their family members, a room for senior citizens and a library.

Besides, the construction of a hall for indoor games and a gymnasium, an open area for outdoor sports and an open terrace for dining have also been proposed.

