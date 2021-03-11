Chandigarh: Mercury drops by 6 °C, cloudy weather ahead

Chandigarh, August 11
Light showers brought down the day temperature by six degrees in the city today.
According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature yesterday was 36.4°C and it came down to 30.4°C today, which is 2.3 degrees below normal. Also, the minimum temperature fell by two degrees. The night’s temperature fell from 27.8°C yesterday to 25°C today. It is still 1.5 degrees more than the normal temperature.
The daytime temperatures are likely to gradually rise in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the city today recorded 5-mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 8:30 am on Thursday. Thereafter, 0.3-mm rainfall was recorded during the day. The weather for the next two days is likely to be partly cloudy, followed by rain.
