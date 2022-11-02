Chandigarh: Minor boy found dead in Sukhna Lake

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

The body of a minor boy was found under mysterious circumstances in Sukhna Lake today. A visitor noticed the body floating in the lake near the forest area. The police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

“The naked body was found floating in the corner of the lake around 150 metres down the trail leading to the forest from the regulatory end,” said a police official.

The victim appeared to be around seven years old. No injury marks were found on the body, said the police. A search was carried out in the area, but the police failed tofind any clothes.

“We have checked with all police stations in the city, but no missing person’s complaint matching the description has been lodged. A message to our counterparts in Punjab and Haryana has been sent,” said Inspector Sukhdweep Singh, SHO, Sector 3 police station.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.