Chandigarh: Mobile phone snatched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A pedestrian snatched a mobile phone in Sector 56. The victim, Bhola, has lodged a complaint with the police. He reported that the miscreant snatched his phone near the government school in Sector 56. The police have registered a case of snatching at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Man arrested with knife

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Prince, alias Ashu (21), a resident of Sector 17, Panchkula, for possessing a knife. The police said the suspect was nabbed at Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, with a knife. The police have registered a case under the Arms Act against the suspect. TNS

City girls lose to HP team in T20

Chandigarh: Chandigarh girls suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Himachal Pradesh in their second match at the ongoing T20 triangular series between Chandigarh, JKCA, and HPCA. Batting first, Chandigarh scored 80/9.Nancy (25) and Vandana (21) made the chase easy for HP. Chandigarh’s next match is scheduled against JKCA on October 9. TNS

Minerva lads register victory

Mohali: In the ongoing 62nd U-14 Subroto Cup, Minerva lads, while representing CISCE, defeated Assam 4-1 to reach the final. Azam scored two goals in the city team's victory. TNS

Bhavanites Pedal for Positivity

Students cycle during an event in New Chandigarh.

Mohali: On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, organised a cyclothon. Students from Classes VI to VIII participated. School principal Inderpreet Kaur and vice-principal Ramneek Kaur Malhotra flagged off the rally. The 12-km route covered areas of New Chandigarh before ending at Dhanas Lake, Chandigarh.