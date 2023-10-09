Chandigarh: Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: A pedestrian snatched a mobile phone in Sector 56. The victim, Bhola, has lodged a complaint with the police. He reported that the miscreant snatched his phone near the government school in Sector 56. The police have registered a case of snatching at the Sector 39 police station. TNS
Man arrested with knife
Chandigarh: The police have arrested Prince, alias Ashu (21), a resident of Sector 17, Panchkula, for possessing a knife. The police said the suspect was nabbed at Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, with a knife. The police have registered a case under the Arms Act against the suspect. TNS
City girls lose to HP team in T20
Chandigarh: Chandigarh girls suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Himachal Pradesh in their second match at the ongoing T20 triangular series between Chandigarh, JKCA, and HPCA. Batting first, Chandigarh scored 80/9.Nancy (25) and Vandana (21) made the chase easy for HP. Chandigarh’s next match is scheduled against JKCA on October 9. TNS
Minerva lads register victory
Mohali: In the ongoing 62nd U-14 Subroto Cup, Minerva lads, while representing CISCE, defeated Assam 4-1 to reach the final. Azam scored two goals in the city team's victory. TNS
Bhavanites Pedal for Positivity
Mohali: On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, organised a cyclothon. Students from Classes VI to VIII participated. School principal Inderpreet Kaur and vice-principal Ramneek Kaur Malhotra flagged off the rally. The 12-km route covered areas of New Chandigarh before ending at Dhanas Lake, Chandigarh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election dates for 5 states to be announced today noon
A high stakes poll cycle for BJP, Congress
Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead
Tel Aviv regains control of most infiltration points | Ultra...