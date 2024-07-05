Chandigarh: Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Rajpal of Sector 38 reported that a biker snatched his mobile phone near the Kajheri Chowk in Sector 36. A case under Sections 304 (2) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. TNS
3 friends robbed in Sector 53
Chandigarh: Three persons, including a woman, robbed Kalloo, a native of UP, and two of his friends of their mobile phones, ATM card and purse at Sector 53. A case has been registered under Section 309 (4), BNS. TNS
Minor boy hurt in hit-&-run
Chandigarh: Deepak Gupta, a resident of Kishangarh village, alleged that a car sped away after hitting his nephew near the government school in Kishangarh. He was admitted to the PGI. A case has been registered at the IT Park police station. TNS
Gold jewellery, cash stolen
Chandigarh: Vishal of Sector 38-West reported that gold ornaments and Rs 5,000 were stolen from his house. The police have registered a case at the Maloya police station.
