Chandigarh: Mobile phone snatched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Rajpal of Sector 38 reported that a biker snatched his mobile phone near the Kajheri Chowk in Sector 36. A case under Sections 304 (2) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. TNS

3 friends robbed in Sector 53

Chandigarh: Three persons, including a woman, robbed Kalloo, a native of UP, and two of his friends of their mobile phones, ATM card and purse at Sector 53. A case has been registered under Section 309 (4), BNS. TNS

Minor boy hurt in hit-&-run

Chandigarh: Deepak Gupta, a resident of Kishangarh village, alleged that a car sped away after hitting his nephew near the government school in Kishangarh. He was admitted to the PGI. A case has been registered at the IT Park police station. TNS

Gold jewellery, cash stolen

Chandigarh: Vishal of Sector 38-West reported that gold ornaments and Rs 5,000 were stolen from his house. The police have registered a case at the Maloya police station.

