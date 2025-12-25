Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula blanketed by dense fog; IMD issues orange alert

Ending a three-day clear and sunny spell, dense to very dense fog blanketed parts of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on Thursday, sharply pushing up the chill and dragging down day temperatures by as much as eight notches compared to Wednesday.

Though the sun briefly pierced through in the morning, fog soon took over again, curtailing sunshine and visibility across Tricity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather remained dry over Punjab and Haryana during the last 24 hours, but fog conditions intensified at few places.

Paradoxically, nights continued to stay unusually warm. Chandigarh recorded the highest minimum temperature in Punjab and Haryana at 9°C at the airport observatory, more than double the lowest minimum of 4.3°C recorded at Faridkot in Punjab and at Sonipat in Haryana.

At the Chandigarh city observatory, the minimum settled at 6.9°C, down sharply from 10.2°C a day earlier, while the maximum dropped to 22.6°C, nearly a degree lower than Wednesday and about 2.5°C above normal. Relative humidity remained high, peaking at 95 per cent and dipping to around 77 per cent, aiding persistent fog formation.

Across the region, maximum temperatures fell on average by 1-1.5°C in Punjab and Haryana, with the highest maximum touching 25.4°C at Faridkot in Punjab and 24°C at Palwal in Haryana. In contrast, the lowest minimum temperatures in the plains hovered around 4.3°C, underlining sharp night-to-night contrasts.

Hill stations nearby remained significantly colder, with Shimla recording much lower day and night temperatures than the fog-bound plains, reinforcing the winter chill gradient between the hills and Tricity.

The IMD has issued an orange alert warning of dense to very dense fog at a few places over Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula for four more days from Friday to Monday. This will be followed by a yellow alert for dense fog at isolated places on Tuesday and Wednesday. The forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with persistent fog, minimum temperatures around 6-7°C and maximums between 19°C and 21°C over the next five days, with light northerly winds remaining largely calm during night and early morning hours.

Meteorologists cautioned that reduced visibility during late night and morning hours could continue to disrupt road, rail and air traffic, urging commuters to exercise caution as Tricity heads into a prolonged fog spell despite relatively warmer nights.