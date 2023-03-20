Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19

ANI
Mumbai, March 20
Actor and politician Kirron Kher on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.
Taking to Twitter, the Chandigarh MP shared the news and wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested."
I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested.— Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) March 20, 2023
In 2021, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She bounced back after her cancer recovery and was one of the judges on the reality show, India's Got Talent.
Loved by many, Kirron has delivered memorable performances in several Bollywood films.
Kirron has played a lot of motherly roles throughout her career which is why she is now known as the quintessential mother in Bollywood films. She has earned a lot of praise for her roles in 'Devdas', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Hum Tum', 'Dostana', 'Main Hoon Na' and others.
She is the wife of actor Anupam Kher.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam will be seen in 'The Vaccine War' and 'Emergency'.
'The Vaccine War' revolves around India's contributions in the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. It is helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.
'Emergency' is Kangana Ranaut's directorial and revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (ANI) On the other hand, Kirron is mainly busy with her political work as a BJP MP from Chandigarh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police invoke NSA against five Amritpal associates, flag a possible ‘ISI angle’
IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said specialised units are involved ...
Pro-Khalistan protesters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco; stage protest outside Australian parliament
'This act of violence is not only a threat to diplomatic rel...
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar
The hunt for Amritpal enters the third day on Monday as the ...
Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon
Internet services were suspended in the state on March 18 fo...
Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver
Amritpal’s driver, uncle arrested