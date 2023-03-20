 Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19 : The Tribune India

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19

Appeals to people who had come in contact with her to get themselves tested

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher (C) with city mayor Anup Gupta at an event in Chandigarh recently. Photo Credit: Twitter



ANI

Mumbai, March 20

Actor and politician Kirron Kher on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, the Chandigarh MP shared the news and wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested."

In 2021, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She bounced back after her cancer recovery and was one of the judges on the reality show, India's Got Talent.

Loved by many, Kirron has delivered memorable performances in several Bollywood films.

Kirron has played a lot of motherly roles throughout her career which is why she is now known as the quintessential mother in Bollywood films. She has earned a lot of praise for her roles in 'Devdas', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Hum Tum', 'Dostana', 'Main Hoon Na' and others.

She is the wife of actor Anupam Kher.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam will be seen in 'The Vaccine War' and 'Emergency'.

'The Vaccine War' revolves around India's contributions in the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. It is helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

'Emergency' is Kangana Ranaut's directorial and revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (ANI) On the other hand, Kirron is mainly busy with her political work as a BJP MP from Chandigarh.  

#Kirron Kher #Mumbai #Social Media #Twitter

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

2
Punjab

HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

3
Punjab

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

4
Chandigarh

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying of weapons prohibited

5
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was preparing ‘khadkoos’, stockpiling arms: Intelligence dossier

6
Punjab

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

7
Punjab

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

8
Punjab

21-year-old Sikh student assaulted in Canada, turban ripped off

9
Haryana

Amritpal Singh's financier Kalsi, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

10
Punjab

Home ministry asks BSF to be on high alert in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Top News

NSA slapped on Amritpal’s five associates, suspicision of Pak’s ISI involvement: IG Sukhchain Gill

Punjab Police invoke NSA against five Amritpal associates, flag a possible ‘ISI angle’

IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said specialised units are involved ...

Pro-Khalistan protesters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco

Pro-Khalistan protesters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco; stage protest outside Australian parliament

'This act of violence is not only a threat to diplomatic rel...

Amritpal’s uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar: Police

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

The hunt for Amritpal enters the third day on Monday as the ...

Punjab further extends suspension of Internet services in state till March 21 noon

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

Internet services were suspended in the state on March 18 fo...

Amritpal narrowly escapes minutes before police nab his driver from his hideout

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

Amritpal’s driver, uncle arrested


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh crackdown: It all started with a kidnapping and assault case

Know about criminal cases that led to crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

400 issued challan for violating norms

Situation under control: Police

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Jandiala Guru will be made a model constituency, says Power Minister

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Amritpal Singh issue: Sohana chowk blockade continues in Mohali

Heavy rainfall, hail in Patiala and adjoining areas; Tricity too lashed with intense downpour

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh's followers: Section 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Year before LS elections, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher gets active

PGI to help make cutting edge AI-based healthcare tools

Delhi excise ‘scam’ case: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody by 14 days

Delhi excise ‘scam’ case: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody by 14 days

Sikhs protest at British High Commission in New Delhi over pulling down of Indian flag at London mission

MHA recommends CBI inquiry against Harsh Mander's NGO Aman Biradari for FCRA ‘violation’

Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Day afte crackdown on Amritpal Singh, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

No action against travel agent despite FIR: Parents of students facing deportation from Canada

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day to be observed in Lahore

300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

17 ‘followers’ detained in Malwa region

17 ‘followers’ of Amritpal Singh’s Waris Punjab De detained in Malwa region

Heavy rainfall, hail in Patiala and adjoining areas; Tricity too lashed with intense downpour

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women