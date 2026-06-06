Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari backs Saurabh Joshi on mayoral power

MP Manish Tewari has endorsed the views of Mayor Saurabh Joshi on the mayoral power.

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Addressing a meeting of the All India Mayors’ Council in Rishikesh on Thursday, Joshi had stated that the Mayor was a toothless tiger and the peon at his office was more powerful than him.

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In a post on X on Friday, Tewari stated that he fully endorsed the agony of the Mayor of Chandigarh about the pitiful state of the Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Ever since the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation came into existence in 1996, there has been a premeditated and continuing effort to weaken it. “That is why I moved a Private Member’s Bill in the Lok Sabha to provide for a directly elected Mayor for five years with substantial powers to the Mayor in Council as well as provide a Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh,” he posted.

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The MP further wrote, “I would like to strongly urge SaurabhJoshi, BJP and his colleagues to support my endeavour and call upon Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Home Minister Amit Shah to adopt both my bills as government bills that would empower the political architecture of Chandigarh which is completely subservient to the tyranny of the unelected and unelectable.”