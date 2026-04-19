Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari dedicates animal ambulance to public service

Chandigarh Member of Parliament and former Union Minister Manish Tewari has taken a significant step towards animal welfare by dedicating an animal ambulance to public service.

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The ambulance has been funded through the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), with an allocation of Rs 15.5 lakh. Through this initiative, injured, sick and abandoned animals will receive timely medical assistance.

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Addressing the gathering, Tewari said the ambulance would play a crucial role in providing prompt medical care to animals in need, thereby improving their chances of recovery. The vehicle is equipped with essential facilities such as IV drip support, first-aid supplies, and provisions like drinking water for animals.

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He emphasised that ensuring the welfare of animals is an important human responsibility and reaffirmed his commitment to working for various sections of society in the future.

The ambulance will support organisations like the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), helping improve response time in rescuing and treating animals, especially in emergencies such as road accidents.

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Local residents and animal lovers appreciated the initiative, noting that the service is more advanced than existing basic animal rescue facilities and will strengthen the city’s animal welfare infrastructure.

Several dignitaries and animal welfare supporters, including Ineka Tewari, were present at the event. Others in attendance included the Chairman of SPCA and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amit Kumar, Joint Commissioner of the Health Department Balbir Singh, Joint Commissioner of HCL Inderjit Singh, social worker Prem Garg, Dr Akshar from the Health Department and other dignitaries.