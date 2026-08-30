DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari leads ‘Swachhta ki Karyashala’ in Sector 16

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari leads ‘Swachhta ki Karyashala’ in Sector 16

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:02 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Manish Tewari. File photo
Advertisement

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari on Saturday led a “Swachhta ki Karyashala” at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16.

Advertisement

The event was organised by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to sensitise students about cleanliness, source segregation, responsible waste management and their role in building a cleaner, greener and sustainable Chandigarh.

Advertisement

The workshop was attended by MC Joint Commissioner Balbir Raj Singh and senior officials of the Municipal Corporation.

Advertisement

Interacting with the students, Manish Tewari shared his experiences and highlighted the importance of making cleanliness a part of everyday life. He encouraged students to become swachhta ambassadors and carry the message of responsible waste management. He lauded efforts of the Municipal Corporation in taking the message of cleanliness to schools and communities. Civic body officials explained the importance of source segregation and the four-bin waste segregation system, covering wet waste, dry waste, sanitary waste and other categories.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts