Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari leads ‘Swachhta ki Karyashala’ in Sector 16

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari on Saturday led a “Swachhta ki Karyashala” at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16.

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The event was organised by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to sensitise students about cleanliness, source segregation, responsible waste management and their role in building a cleaner, greener and sustainable Chandigarh.

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The workshop was attended by MC Joint Commissioner Balbir Raj Singh and senior officials of the Municipal Corporation.

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Interacting with the students, Manish Tewari shared his experiences and highlighted the importance of making cleanliness a part of everyday life. He encouraged students to become swachhta ambassadors and carry the message of responsible waste management. He lauded efforts of the Municipal Corporation in taking the message of cleanliness to schools and communities. Civic body officials explained the importance of source segregation and the four-bin waste segregation system, covering wet waste, dry waste, sanitary waste and other categories.