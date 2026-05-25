Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari questions fuel price hike, cites oil companies’ Rs 77,280 crore profit

Former Union minister and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari has questioned the repeated increase in petrol and diesel prices, citing strong profits made by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs).

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In a post on X, Tewari said state-run OMCs made a cumulative profit of Rs 77,280.65 crore in financial year 2025 -26, a 130 per cent jump over 2024-25.

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He further said that even in the fourth quarter (January-March 2026), when Israel and US struck Iran, the three OMCs posted profits of Rs 19,470 crore, a 40 per cent increase over the same period last year.

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He further asked, “When these OMCs have made super profits, why is the price of petrol and diesel being increased every day in a creeping manner?”

Petrol in Chandigarh today is priced at Rs 98.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 86.09 per litre, while in Delhi, it is Rs 102.12 and Rs 95.20 respectively.

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While OMCs are making hay, people are being crushed under a repressive pricing regime. Is this governance?” he added.

Why @HardeepSPuri Why ? State Run Oil Marketing Companies ( OMC’s) made whopping profits in FY 2025 -26 . The Three OMC’s made a cumulative profit of Rs . 77,280.65 crores a 130% jump over FY 2024-25. Even in (Quarter 4, Jan -March 2026) Q-4 2025-26 when Isreal and US struck… pic.twitter.com/Ls0QYktVzM — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) May 25, 2026

Tewari was reacting to the latest increase in fuel prices, the fourth in the last two weeks.