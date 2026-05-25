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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari questions fuel price hike, cites oil companies’ Rs 77,280 crore profit

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari questions fuel price hike, cites oil companies’ Rs 77,280 crore profit

Tewari reacts to the latest increase in fuel prices, the fourth in the last two weeks

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:25 PM May 25, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari. File Photo
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Former Union minister and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari has questioned the repeated increase in petrol and diesel prices, citing strong profits made by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs).

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In a post on X, Tewari said state-run OMCs made a cumulative profit of Rs 77,280.65 crore in financial year 2025 -26, a 130 per cent jump over 2024-25.

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He further said that even in the fourth quarter (January-March 2026), when Israel and US struck Iran, the three OMCs posted profits of Rs 19,470 crore, a 40 per cent increase over the same period last year.

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He further asked, “When these OMCs have made super profits, why is the price of petrol and diesel being increased every day in a creeping manner?”

Petrol in Chandigarh today is priced at Rs 98.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 86.09 per litre, while in Delhi, it is Rs 102.12 and Rs 95.20 respectively.

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While OMCs are making hay, people are being crushed under a repressive pricing regime. Is this governance?” he added.

Tewari was reacting to the latest increase in fuel prices, the fourth in the last two weeks.

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