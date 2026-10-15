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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari seeks resolution of long-pending housing issues

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari seeks resolution of long-pending housing issues

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari. File Photo
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Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday urged the UT Administration to resolve long-pending housing issues, including granting ownership rights to residents of rehabilitation colonies and allowing need-based changes in CHB apartments.

He also called for the removal of Lal Dora restrictions in Chandigarh’s 22 villages and the resolution of long-pending issues faced by residents of cooperative and other group housing societies. Tewari added that he had repeatedly raised the issue of the erroneous ban on share-wise sale of property.

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The MP made the remarks after inaugurating a CCTV project in Sector 19. Commenting on the issues, Tewari said their resolution had been pending for more than two decades.

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“Need-based changes should be allowed in Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) dwellings and apartments,” he added. Tewari said the issue of granting ownership rights to residents of rehabilitation colonies must be taken up as a priority.

He said the Union Home Ministry had earlier sought the Administration’s views on these issues. “However, even after that, they have been dragging their feet without providing any relief to people,” he alleged.

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