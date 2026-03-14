DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MP seeks data on posts of doctor; not kept by Centre, replies minister

Chandigarh MP seeks data on posts of doctor; not kept by Centre, replies minister

Gaps, inadequacies in health infra of UT, claims Tewari

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:19 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari in the Lok Sabha. Video grab
Advertisement

Manish Tewari, Member of Parliament, Chandigarh, has said that there are very serious gaps and inadequacies in the health infrastructure of Chandigarh. He was commenting on a reply given in Parliament by Pratap Rao Jadhav, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, today on his questions regarding data of health infrastructure in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Tewari had sought the information regarding the total number of sanctioned regular posts of doctors in the Health Department of Chandigarh, the date on which new posts of doctors were last created in Chandigarh and the number and categories of such posts, total number of vacancies against sanctioned posts at present, including specialty-wise details such as medicine, surgery, anaesthesia, radiology and paediatrics and the number of doctors currently working on deputation in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

In the reply, the minister stated that the data regarding details of sanctioned posts of doctors and specialists under the state governments/UTs were not maintained centrally.

Advertisement

Tewari said that it was extremely disappointing that the Government of India had started suffering from ‘selective amnesia’ and forgot that since Chandigarh was a UT and does not have a legislature, the Government of India was accountable to Parliament for the governance of Chandigarh. The short shrift that has been given to such a detailed question is indicative of the fact that there are very serious gaps and inadequacies in the health infrastructure of Chandigarh.

Of the substantial bulk of doctors, around 167 are on deputation from Punjab and Haryana. There has been hardly any local recruitment of doctors for decades now. Many critical specialties are vacant. He said that he would take up this perfunctory reply with Health Minister JP Nadda, given that the health infrastructure of Chandigarh services Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, in addition to Chandigarh.

Advertisement

The minister in the reply said that the states/ UTs were to ensure availability of human resources by creating adequate number of regular posts of doctors and specialists as per the Indian Public Health Standards in the long run and using NHM posts in the short to medium term to fill critical gaps.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts