Chandigarh MP Tewari accuses BJP of quashing free water resolution, shares chronology on X

Manish Tewari, Member of Parliament from Chandigarh, said it is unfortunate that the BJP in Chandigarh wants to deny 20,000 litres of free drinking water to the people of the city.

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In a post on X, Tewari said that on March 11, 2024, the 333rd meeting of the General House of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Chandigarh, unanimously passed a resolution to provide 20,000 litres of free drinking water to the people of Chandigarh. This was before the Lok Sabha elections held on June 1, 2024.

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It is unfortunate that @BJP4Chandigarh wants to deny 20,000 litres of free drinking water to the people of Chandigarh. Consider the following Chronology : 1. On 11 th March 2023 at 333 rd meeting of @MCChandigarh the General House of @MCChandigarh unanimously passed a… pic.twitter.com/U7DVWxIp7C — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 1, 2026

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On June 4, 2024, the BJP Chandigarh candidate lost the Lok Sabha election to the INDIA Alliance.

On June 13, 2024, nine days after the BJP Chandigarh candidate lost the Lok Sabha election, the then Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, rescinded the MC Chandigarh resolution providing free water to the people of Chandigarh. The resolution was revoked 64 days after it was passed by exercising powers under Section 423 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.

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He said that on July 9, 2024, during the 336th meeting of the MC Chandigarh, he pointed out that the resolution of the General House could not be rescinded without issuing a show-cause notice to the Municipal Corporation, as provided under Section 423 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.

The General House of MC Chandigarh unanimously rejected the action of the Chandigarh Administration in rescinding the resolution dated March 11, 2024, and reiterated its earlier resolution.

Regrettably, on February 20, 2025, after the election of a BJP Mayor, the Chandigarh Administration again rejected the reiterated resolution passed on July 9, 2024, erroneously invoking its emergency powers under Section 423 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, despite there being no urgency or emergency. He pointed out that the original resolution itself had been rescinded by the Chandigarh Administration only after 64 days.

Tewari said, "To the best of my knowledge, the BJP Mayor of Chandigarh never brought this rejection letter dated February 25, 2025, to the attention of the General House of MC Chandigarh. Interestingly, the Chandigarh Administration's letter alleges that the decision to provide free water is against the bye-laws, but it does not identify a single bye-law that has been violated. Is this how the Law Department of the Chandigarh Administration should function—by giving vague and ambiguous legal opinions that fail the basic test of law?"

He said it does not require rocket science to figure out who is against providing free water to the poor people of Chandigarh, as the Chandigarh Administration also reports to the NDA/BJP government at the Centre.

He urged the General House of MC Chandigarh to rise above partisan politics, saying the issue concerns the sanctity of an elected representative body that reflects the collective aspirations of the people of Chandigarh.

Tewari also attached the letters issued by the Chandigarh Administration rejecting the resolutions passed by the Municipal Corporation in his post on X.