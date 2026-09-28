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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MP Tewari flags mismatch between electoral roll booths, MC ward boundaries

Chandigarh MP Tewari flags mismatch between electoral roll booths, MC ward boundaries

He sought an official reconciliation from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) ahead of the December civic body election

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:04 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari. File photo
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Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari has flagged discrepancies between the part-wise (booth-wise) details in the final electoral roll, 2026, and the ward boundaries notified by the Municipal Corporation (MC) for the December civic body election, seeking an official reconciliation from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

In a letter to CEO Prerna Puri, Tewari said his comparison of the final electoral roll with MC’s 35-ward reservation list for 2026 had revealed instances where the ward number mentioned on the first page of an electoral-roll part did not correspond with the ward in which MC had placed the same area.

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He cited Mari Wala Town as one such instance. While MC’s ward-wise list places the area in Ward 6, Part Nos. 384, 385 and 386, which also cover Mari Wala Town, mention Ward 5 on the first page of the respective electoral rolls.

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Tewari said a similar discrepancy had been noticed in Sector 38-West, raising questions over the precise mapping of polling parts to the MC’s final ward boundaries ahead of the civic elections.

“I have written a letter to Chief Electoral Officer, Chandigarh, pointing out the discrepancy between polling booths mentioned in the revised electoral roll and the ones notified ward-wise for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for December 2026,” Tewari told The Tribune.

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The MP has sought four sets of information from the CEO’s office — the official part-to-ward mapping of all 575 rationalised parts/booths under the final electoral roll, 2026; the ward-wise elector count based on that mapping; confirmation of whether the ward numbers printed on the electoral-roll parts reflect the final MC ward boundaries; and details of any subsequent revision to the part-to-ward mapping.

The demand assumes significance as the final electoral roll has become the basis for the forthcoming civic election. The ward-wise final roll also shows considerable variation in elector strength, with Ward 28 having the highest electorate at 27,281 and Ward 13 the lowest at 5,297.

Tewari has separately questioned the Election Commission over the fall in Chandigarh’s electorate from 6,59,805 at the time of the 2024 Lok Sabha election to 4,60,209 in the final 2026 roll, a difference of 1,99,596 electors, or 30.26 per cent, even as the final roll published on September 22 put Chandigarh’s electorate at 4,60,209 — a net increase of 9,927 over the draft roll’s 4,50,282.

He has sought booth-wise details of each deleted elector and the specific reason for the deletion. The latest demand puts the focus on another aspect of the final roll — whether the booth-wise electoral data and MC’s ward structure are correctly aligned before the December civic election.

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