icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MP Tewari flags Smart City’s Rs 125-crore fraud in Lok Sabha

Chandigarh MP Tewari flags Smart City’s Rs 125-crore fraud in Lok Sabha

Chandigarh MP Tewari seeks forensic audit of all transactions, and fixing accountability of erring officials and institutions

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:16 PM Mar 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari. File photo
Advertisement

Alleging serious “financial irregularity” in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) concerning the transfer of funds from Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL), Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, while speaking in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377, drew the attention of the House to a matter that gravely undermines public trust and financial governance.

Advertisement

Tewari told the House that, according to recent reports, an internal inquiry has revealed discrepancies amounting to Rs 120–125 crore in the transfer of CSCL funds to the MC.

Advertisement

“Alarmingly, three fraudulent debit entries amounting to over Rs 18 crore have also been detected in the Corporation’s accounts following the transfer,” he said.

Advertisement

Tewari told the House that the inquiry points to fraudulent transactions even before CSCL’s closure, involving fake fixed deposit receipts and forged bank statements – clear evidence of deliberate manipulation.

“These findings point towards serious lapses in financial oversight, internal controls and verification mechanisms within both the banking channel and the Municipal Corporation,” he pointed out.

Advertisement

Tewari underscored the seriousness of the matter, stating that this issue raises grave concerns regarding the safety of public funds, the accountability of officials and the robustness of financial governance in urban local bodies.

Tewari urged the government to ensure a time-bound, independent forensic audit of all transactions, adding, “The accountability of officials and institutions involved should be fixed. Also, there is a need to immediately put in place stronger safeguards, including technology-enabled verification and audit systems, to prevent recurrence.”

He emphasised that the matter involves public money and warrants urgent attention and corrective action.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts