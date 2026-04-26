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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh mulls abolishing CLU for non-agri purposes

Chandigarh mulls abolishing CLU for non-agri purposes

Landowners or farmers face harassment due to various provisions of the deregulation 2.0 policy, said officials

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:49 AM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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The UT Administration is mulling over doing away with the mandatory change of land use (CLU) provision for the conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural status in the city.
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A proposal is under consideration for eliminating the requirement of CLU as landowners or farmers face harassment due to various provisions of the deregulation 2.0 policy, said officials.

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The objective is to ensure that there should be no provision under any law requiring permission for CLU in the Union Territory.

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The Central Government has directed the UT to eliminate the requirement of conversion of land use from agriculture to non-agriculture in all planned areas where the proposed use is in conformity with the Master Plan. To that end, the UT may have to amend the relevant regulations or may have to issue a notification to that effect. In order to protect the revenue, the administration may amend/insert relevant clauses in the Revenue Code/Act to do away with conversion of land or CLU, in planned as well as un-planned areas, i.e. changing status from agriculture to non-agriculture purpose.

In a representation to the Deputy Commissioner, Satinder Pal Singh Sidhu, a nominated councillor and president, Chandigarh Pendu Vikas Manch, also demanded that CLU for construction of farmhouses, establishment of small or agro industries may be abolished for the benefit of farmers. The Pendu Vikas Manch is a body of 22 villages of Chandigarh.

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Under the deregulation 2.0 policy, the UT Administration plans to optimise land use in the existing and upcoming industrial clusters. The authorities are streamlining the building and construction permit process by appointing a single point nodal agency.

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