Chandigarh mulls uniform tariff for ambulance service in city

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 3

The UT Administration is planning to streamline the operation of ambulances in the city, including devising a uniform tariff structure.

The Administration is planning to hold a meeting with all ambulance service providers in the city on March 17 to arrive at a uniform tariff structure in consultation with these service providers. The move will help ensure that city residents receive quality ambulance service at reasonable rates.

Various organisations provide ambulance service in Chandigarh, including government hospitals and NGOs. However, patients are required to contact these organisations directly, which can be inefficient and unreliable.

To address this issue, the Administration is proposing a better coordination mechanism between different ambulance service providers in the city, as well as a single contact point. An option being considered is to bring all ambulances on board the National Ambulance Service — ‘112’.

At present, the PGI has 10 ambulances, which are primarily used for intra-institute transfer and VVIP duties, while the GMCH-32 has 11 and the GMSH-16 and its allied hospitals eight.

The ambulances at the GMCH-32 are used for intra-hospital, VIPs duties and also for shifting patients to the PGI. The ambulances of the GMSH-16 and its allied hospitals are used to refer serious cases to bigger hospitals and also for back referral from tertiary care hospitals. These are also deputed along with medical staff as and when required by the Chandigarh Administration for public events and official functions in addition to VIP duties. Of these, four ambulances are stationed at the GMSH-16, two at the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra and an ambulance each at the civil hospitals in Sector 22 and 45.

Besides, six ambulances of the UT Health Department are operated through ‘112’ for transportation of patients from their places to any of the government health facility in Chandigarh.

Additionally, there are 29 ambulances provided by various organisations, including Nav Yuvak, Nishkam Seva Jatta, Chandigarh Sewa Society, Indian Red Cross, Sewa Bharti, Aggarwal Sabha, and Sanathan Dharam Samiti.