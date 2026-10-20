Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar inspects sanitary landfill at Dadumajra

Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar conducted a surprise inspection of the sanitary landfill (SLF) at Dadumajra on Monday to review the inspection track, plantation along the boundary wall and ongoing wet and mixed waste processing operations.

He directed officials concerned to ensure regular monitoring, expedite pending works and maintain the site effectively. The Commissioner reviewed the newly constructed 2,250-ft long and 12-ft wide inspection track developed around the landfill. The track, constructed with PCC kerbs and a cinder surface, will facilitate regular inspection and monitoring of the plantation and the dumpsite area.

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Kumar directed engineers concerned to ensure regular monitoring for proper growth of plants and the upkeep of the green belt.