Chandigarh Municipal Corporation clears Rs 20-crore development projects across city

The Finance & Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh has approved development works worth over Rs 20 crore in the city.

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A total of 82 agendas related to development works were placed for approval in a meeting chaired by Mayor Saurabh Joshi. The meeting was attended by Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amit Kumar and members Harjeet Singh, Jasbeer Singh Bunty, Kanwarjeet Singh, Rajinder Kumar Sharma, Yogesh Dhingra, along with other senior officials of the civic body.

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The approved works cover a wide range of civic infrastructure projects, including strengthening of storm water drainage systems, improvement of roads and footpaths, development of parks and green belts, augmentation of water supply, installation of streetlights, upgrading of public toilets, construction of sanitation infrastructure and beautification of public spaces across Chandigarh.

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Key projects include strengthening of the storm water drainage system in village Burail, installation of interlocking paver blocks in internal streets in village Buterla, security enhancements at the SPCA building in Sector 38-West, and repair and reconstruction of footpaths and boundary walls in multiple sectors.

Other approvals include landscaping and installation of open-air gym equipment in parks across various sectors, repair of walking tracks, replacement and installation of LED streetlights in Sector 20 and 30 and refurbishment of public parks and green spaces across the city.

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The committee also approved repairs of public toilets, redevelopment of pedestrian pathways and installation of paver blocks at several locations, including areas near educational institutions and public facilities.

During the meeting, it was also decided to constitute two separate committees to examine and recommend special agenda items before they are placed before the competent authority for final approval.

These committees will ensure that all proposed works comply with Municipal Corporation policies and regulatory guidelines. They have been directed to submit their recommendations on pending items within one week.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi said the approvals reflect the Municipal Corporation’s commitment to balanced development across all sectors, villages and colonies of the city. He added that the projects will strengthen civic infrastructure and improve the quality of life of residents.