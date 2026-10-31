Chandigarh Municipal Corporation clears Rs 50 lakh for Chhath Puja, Rs 30 lakh for Chrysanthemum Show

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has approved a budget of Rs 29.83 lakh for the annual chrysanthemum show to be held in December. The panel also approved Rs 50 lakh to make necessary arrangements for Chhath Puja in various colonies and villages of Chandigarh. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Saurabh Joshi.

The Chhath Puja will be held in at least 18 places in the city on November 15 and 16. The Municipal Corporation (MC) will make special arrangements, including ponds in the green belt at Indira Colony, Manimajra; Shivalik Garden; Sunder Nagar in Mauli Jagran; and other proposed sites. The arrangements will include the construction of temporary ghats, the installation of decorative lights and sound systems, and other essential civic amenities.

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Additionally, the MC has approved the construction of a paver block road in front of Government Model Middle School, Pocket No. 6, Sector 13, Manimajra, at a cost of Rs 17.52 lakh.

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The site was inspected by officers recently to assess the existing condition of the road. During the inspection, the condition of the existing road was found to be very poor.

Children going to school face problems due to poor condition of the road. Residents of the area say the road adjoining and leading to the school has been in bad shape for long time. Such condition of the road creates an unsafe conditions for minor children.

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The other major works approved by the committee include — renovation of public toilet block Badheri village, Sector 41, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 9.97 lakh, construction of sanitation booth for Safai Karamcharis in SSK, Sector 44, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 32.45 lakh, installation of fountain by providing and fixing of LED lights, music system and other allied works in green belt of Indira Colony, Manimajra, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 12.03 lakh, providing lights at various locations in Ward No. 25, Sector 37 and 38 at an estimated cost of Rs 20.25 lakh, renovation of public toilet block backside electronic market near booth No. 24 in Sector 18-D at an estimated cost of Rs 16.60 lakh and renovation of existing old public toilet block at Rajiv Market, Sector 37-D at an estimated cost of Rs 18.69 lakh.