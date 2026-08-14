Chandigarh Municipal Corporation exploring legal options to take decision on controversial table agenda

Municipal Corporation officers are exploring legal options to take a decision on table agendas passed in the House meeting without discussion.

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Councillors have also failed to reach a consensus on the number of agendas to be called for a fresh discussion. The officers are facing dilemma as there is no provision in Municipal Act which gives them powers to withdraw an agenda.

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Chander Mukhi Sharma, advocate and former councillor, said the entire episode exposes gross procedural irregularity, administrative failure and political vendetta. He said some councillors were not present when the crucial agenda was tabled. If elected representatives cannot give even one full day in a month to the corporation, it is a serious breach of public trust, he added.

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Once agenda is placed before the House and quorum is complete, members have the sole and exclusive right to approve or reject it. There is neither any bylaw nor any clause in the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, as applicable to Chandigarh, that empowers the Mayor or an officer to annul an agenda afterwards. If the Mayor rejects agenda now under pressure from a few councillors, it will be a direct violation of the Act and the law.

Only the Chandigarh Administration has the power to annul a corporation resolution, and that too through a defined legal process.

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Meanwhile, Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee president HS Lucky today held a meeting with party councillors and expressed concern over the table agendas hurriedly passed during the previous meeting of the MC. It was decided at the meeting that these proposals should be withdrawn and placed before the next House meeting in accordance with the rules, after detailed discussion. The Congress has particularly questioned several important proposals, including Rs 227-crore financial agenda, the proposal for replacement of the pipeline related to Kajauli Waterworks, the agenda concerning the garbage plant, and the proposal related to the Sector 34 Mela Ground. He said every major decision taken in the MC must place the interests of the people of Chandigarh, financial transparency and democratic accountability at its centre, not the hurried passage of proposals.

Meanwhile, Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said taking back all agendas will not be a right decision. “We should not set a wrong precedent for future generations,” he added.