Chandigarh Municipal Corporation fire wing staff on toes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

To meet any exigency during Diwali celebrations, the fire wing of the city Municipal Corporation has made elaborate arrangements and will be on toes till November 13.

The entire city has been divided into seven fire zones. Water boozers and tender will be deputed at Patel Market in Sector 15, Sector 17 Plaza, Sadar/Palika Bazaar in Sector 19, Sector 22 Aroma light point, Sector 26 grain market, Elante Mall, open space near the CHB chowk and the Dadu Majra dumping ground.

As a precautionary step, firefighting vehicles will also be deployed at 12 green cracker stall sites earmarked by the UT Administration.

In view of congestion on roads, haphazard parking and busy markets, fire service vehicles will also patrol the city. A comprehensive duty roster of all fire staff has been prepared.

According to fire wing order, a WhatsApp group has been created for close coordination between staff and to update photographs and videos of duty during the period of deployment. Fire vehicles and equipment are being checked to ensure adequate spares and firefighting material were ready at every fire station. Enough water arrangements are in place.

“Since Diwali falls on Sunday this year, it is expected that a large number of vehicles will be plying on roads and a huge number of people will be visiting market places. The people will put candles and earthen lamps (diyas) for lighting during Diwali due to which the likelihood of fire incident will be high. Hence, several measures have been ordered to ensure prompt action so that the risk of loss or any damage to life and property is minimised,” said an official.

