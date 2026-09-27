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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Municipal Corporation holds Swachhata Gyan Yatra for students

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation holds Swachhata Gyan Yatra for students

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation office. File photo
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Turning classroom learning into practical experience, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation organised a Swachhata Gyan Yatra for around 50 students and teachers of DAV Model School, Sector 15, as part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva-2026 campaign.

The students visited the Pink MRF Centre, Sector 25, and the Dry & Wet Waste Processing Plant, Dadumajra, where they received first-hand exposure to the city’s scientific waste management system. During the visit, the students were apprised of the importance of waste segregation at source, collection, material recovery, processing, treatment and scientific disposal.

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MC officials explained how proper segregation of waste at the household level plays a crucial role in ensuring efficient processing and reducing the quantity of waste reaching disposal sites. The students also learnt about the role of citizens in maintaining cleanliness and adopting responsible waste management practices in their daily lives.

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The Swachhata Gyan Yatra was aimed at creating awareness among young citizens and inspiring them to become ‘Swachhata Ambassadors’ who can promote source segregation and sustainable waste management among their families, classmates and communities.

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