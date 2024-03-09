Chandigarh MC officials hindering works at BJP’s behest, alleges Mayor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor today came down heavily on officials of the municipal corporation (MC) for allegedly hindering the development works of city at the behest of the BJP.

In a statement issued here, he alleged, “Recently, three letters were issued by the Mayor’s office to the MC officials. The first of which was related to the budget meeting on March 6 and the second for special House meeting on March 7. The third letter was regarding the elections and meeting of the F&CC to be held on March 11. Out of these, MC officials took action on two letters, whereas the letter issued for the special House meeting was not implemented, due to which the meeting could not take place.”

The Mayor alleged that MC officials were deliberately obstructing the development works in the city at the behest of the BJP.

He said in the March 7 special House meeting, 20,000 litres of free water and free parking were to be given to the city residents, which could not be given due to MC officials. “This behaviour of officials is preventing the common people from getting facilities. The way the MC secretary stopped the meeting by not taking further action on the letter is highly condemnable,” Dhalor added.

He said, “We all should support each other for the welfare and development of Chandigarh. This type of obstruction should not be created.”

Dhalor inaugurates park in Sec 32-A

Chandigarh: Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor on Friday inaugurated the soundproof hall at the Community Centre in Sector 33 here. MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, area councillor Anju Katyal, other councillors and prominent persons of the City Beautiful were present on the occasion. Dhalor also inaugurated newly developed neighbourhood park in Sector 32-A. The park was developed at the cost of Rs 10 lakh. The park is equipped with an open air gym, benches, playing equipment, etc. TNS

