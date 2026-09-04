Chandigarh murder accused’s mother moves court, seeks access to enter house surrounded by police

The mother of one of the six persons named in the murder case registered after a 24-year-old man was allegedly rammed by vehicles in Dariya on Friday has moved a Chandigarh court seeking directions to allow her and her family to enter and reside in their house, which she claimed had been surrounded by police.

Bhajan Kaur, mother of accused Malkit, filed the application before Duty Magistrate Sher Singh through senior counsels AS Sukhija and Jarnail Singh. The Magistrate issued notice to the Chandigarh Police for Saturday.

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The application was filed in connection with FIR No. 73, registered on August 30 at the Industrial Area Phase-I police station under Sections 190, 191(2), 193, 109 and 103(1) of the BNS. The case relates to the death of Pawan, 24, who was allegedly chased and rammed by vehicles after a party at Hotel Legacy in the Dariya village.

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The police arrested two of the accused, Shubhash, 25, of Zirakpur, and Monu Jaswal, 26, of Hallomajra, on September 2 and seized the Scorpio allegedly used in the crime. A court subsequently granted five-day police remand of the two accused.

In her application, Bhajan Kaur claimed that her son Malkit had been falsely implicated in the case. She said that after learning that his name had been included in the FIR, he left the house fearing arrest and that his whereabouts were currently unknown to the family.

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She further claimed that Malkit intended to seek anticipatory bail but that, before he could do so, the police surrounded their house. According to the application, she and other family members subsequently left the house after locking it, fearing police action.

The applicant said her family was poor and had no other place to stay. She alleged that the police were not allowing them to return to their house in New Indira Colony, Manimajra.

A key contention in the application concerns the CCTV cameras installed at the house. Bhajan Kaur claimed that her son was visible in the CCTV footage and that it could establish that he was not involved in the alleged crime. She alleged that the police wanted to remove the cameras and the hard disk from the house and sought directions for preservation of the CCTV footage and other data.

She has sought directions to the SSP and SHO, Industrial Area Phase-I, to allow her and her family to enter and reside in the house without harassment. She has also sought preservation of the CCTV footage and requested that any action concerning the cameras, hard disk or DVR be taken in accordance with law.

The murder case was registered on the complaint of Pawan’s brother, Suraj. According to the FIR, Pawan and Suraj were allegedly attacked by a group travelling in a Scorpio and a black Thar. Pawan was taken to GMSH-16, where he was declared dead on arrival, while Suraj suffered injuries and was referred to PGIMER.