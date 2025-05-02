Chandigarh Music & Film Festival ends

The 5th Chandigarh Music & Film Festival 2025, organised by the Real Foundation in association with Chandigarh University, concluded today.

The film stars who attended the festival on the last day included film maker, Rahul Rawail, actor Inaamulhaq, actor Manish Wadhwa and Sufi singer Sultana Nooran.

Influencers Awards were also given to six content creators. The concluding day of the festival began with premiere of five films, including Saumitra Singh directed “The Wallet”, director Alessandro Magnabosco’s film “The Star Who Fell To Earth”, Sanjay Kumar’s “Life Inside of Homeless Family” and Sanjay Charan’s movie “The Shoes I Wore”.