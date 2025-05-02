DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Music & Film Festival ends

Chandigarh Music & Film Festival ends

The 5th Chandigarh Music & Film Festival 2025, organised by the Real Foundation in association with Chandigarh University, concluded today. The film stars who attended the festival on the last day included film maker, Rahul Rawail, actor Inaamulhaq, actor Manish...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:16 AM May 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The 5th Chandigarh Music & Film Festival 2025, organised by the Real Foundation in association with Chandigarh University, concluded today.

The film stars who attended the festival on the last day included film maker, Rahul Rawail, actor Inaamulhaq, actor Manish Wadhwa and Sufi singer Sultana Nooran.

Influencers Awards were also given to six content creators. The concluding day of the festival began with premiere of five films, including Saumitra Singh directed “The Wallet”, director Alessandro Magnabosco’s film “The Star Who Fell To Earth”, Sanjay Kumar’s “Life Inside of Homeless Family” and Sanjay Charan’s movie “The Shoes I Wore”.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper