Chandigarh named best-performing UT for digital health records linkage

Under the guidance of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Chandigarh has been honoured with the Award for Best Performing Union Territory for Linking of Health Records in Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) and Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (UAAMs) under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The award was presented at Arogya Manthan, a national-level programme held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, in recognition of Chandigarh’s outstanding performance in promoting the digital linkage of health records under the ABDM.

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Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, Chandigarh, received the award from JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, at a function attended by senior officials and representatives from across the country.

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The programme marked eight years of Ayushman Bharat PMJAY and five years of the ABDM. The occasion provided an opportunity to assess achievements in the health sector and renew the resolve to advance the work ahead. Nadda reiterated his commitment to the welfare of the poor and congratulated the award recipients.

The award recognises Chandigarh’s sustained efforts to strengthen the digital health ecosystem and encourage wider adoption of the ABDM initiatives. Through the concerted efforts of the Health Department and healthcare institutions, Chandigarh has made significant progress in linking health records with ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account), facilitating secure and seamless access to digital health information.

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The achievement also recognises the commitment of the Chandigarh Health Department, healthcare professionals, frontline health workers and the ABDM team to implementing the Digital Health Mission and strengthening patient-centric healthcare delivery.

The Chandigarh Health Department reaffirmed its commitment to advancing digital health initiatives and ensuring that benefits of the ABDM reach every citizen, contributing to a more connected, efficient and patient-centric healthcare system.