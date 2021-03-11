Chandigarh nears 100% sanitary waste processing target

Chandigarh, August 9
The city is nearing the target of processing 100 per cent sanitary waste. The Municipal Corporation has claimed within seven days of starting the processing of sanitary waste, the quantum has gone up from 22.6 kg to 381.80 kg. The city produces 500 kg sanitary waste per day.
The MC had started collection of sanitary waste from households six months ago. The civic body entered into an agreement with a firm involved in processing of biomedical waste. It has all facilities of incineration of sanitary waste.
The firm collects around 500 kg sanitary bio-medical waste every day from three designated collection points or material recovery facilities. — TNS
