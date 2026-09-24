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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh nights warm up again, mercury rises to 25°C

Chandigarh nights warm up again, mercury rises to 25°C

Minimum temperature climbs 1.8°C, while day temperature remains 3.2°C above normal

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:17 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh’s nights have turned warm again after the city recently recorded some of its coolest nights of the season. Tribune file
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Chandigarh’s nights have turned warm again after the city recently recorded some of its coolest nights of the season, with the minimum temperature rising sharply by 1.8°C in 24 hours to 25°C, which was 1.6°C above normal. The change came even as the maximum temperature dipped slightly to 35.1°C, still 3.2°C above normal.

The city remained dry, with no rainfall recorded during the past 24 hours or during the day. Relative humidity ranged between 50 per cent and 81 per cent.

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Mohali records highest day temperature in Tricity

Mohali recorded the highest daytime temperature among the three Tricity cities at 35.4°C, though it was 0.3°C lower than the previous day. Its minimum temperature, however, rose by 2°C to 26.1°C, making it the warmest night among the three cities.

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The 26.1°C minimum at Mohali was the second-highest recorded among the listed Punjab stations, after Bathinda’s 27°C. Mohali also remained dry, with no rainfall reported.

Panchkula remains coolest despite rise in night temperature

Panchkula continued to be the coolest of the three cities despite a sharp rise in its night temperature. Its minimum temperature climbed 3.1°C to 23.9°C, while the maximum fell 1.3°C to 32.6°C.

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The Panchkula minimum was still 1.1°C lower than Chandigarh’s 25°C and 2.2°C lower than Mohali’s 26.1°C. No rainfall was recorded.

Seasonal rainfall deficit remains at 16.7 per cent

Chandigarh’s seasonal rainfall stood at 697.6 mm, 16.7 per cent below normal, with no addition during the day. The Southwest Monsoon season extends through September, according to the bulletin.

Thunderstorm, rain activity likely on September 26-27

The next five days are expected to remain largely dry initially, with mainly clear to partly cloudy conditions on September 25, followed by partly cloudy skies with thunderstorm or rain activity on September 26 and 27.

The maximum temperature is forecast to remain around 35°C on September 25-27, before dropping to 33°C on September 28 and rising to 34°C on September 29.

Minimum temperatures are expected to be 24°C, 23°C, 22°C, 22°C and 22°C, respectively, during the five-day period.

The seven-day forecast carries no weather warning for Chandigarh.

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