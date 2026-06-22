Chandigarh: No cases on High Court cause list, only yoga on the agenda

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Sunday convened for proceedings of an unusual kind. Clad mostly in white T-shirts or shirts paired with dark track pants, judges, members of the Bar and court officials stretched in unison on yoga mats spread across the plaza as they gathered to observe the 12th International Day of Yoga.

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There were no petitions to be heard and no judgments to be pronounced. Framed by the towering geometric pillars and concrete arches of Chandigarh’s iconic High Court complex, the outstretched arms of those assembled seemed to mirror the symmetry of the landmark structure itself.

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Bathed in the morning light, participants formed neat rows across the plaza as yoga instructors led them through a series of “asanas”, “pranayama” and meditation exercises. Organised under the aegis of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, the event was also attended by Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi.

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The event focused on this year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, highlighting the importance of yoga in promoting physical vitality, mental well-being and quality of life, particularly among the elderly.