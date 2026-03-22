Chandigarh no-flying zone from March 23 to 28

In view of VVIP movement during the air show at Sukhna Lake from March 27 to 28, District Magistrate (DM) Nishant Kumar Yadav has declared the UT a “no-flying zone” for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

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According to the orders issued by the DM, in view of emerging threats from anti-national elements and to ensure the security of VVIPs and general public, the entire UT will be "no flying zone" for drones and UAVs from March 23 to 28, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

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However, this order will not be applicable to law enforcement agencies, including the police, paramilitary forces, Air Force, SPG personnel and those authorised by a competent government authority.

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The IAF’s Surya Kiran team will perform at Sukhna Lake.