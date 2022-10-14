Chandigarh: No relief for occupants of industrial houses, Sector 29

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

A local court has dismissed the civil suits filed by four occupants of industrial houses (labour sarai) in Sector 29-B here challenging their eviction orders passed by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) under Section 4 of the Public Premises Act 1973.

The occupants had filed separate civil suits for restraining respondents, the administration and the municipal corporation, from dispossessing them of the premises. They said the orders passed by the SDM (East) were without jurisdiction. They claimed the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had issued notices in 2018 to the plaintiffs and asked them to pay house tax for a period from 2013 to 2019. They deposited the tax.

As the MC was already collecting house tax, the possession of the houses by the plaintiffs stood legalised. But, the SDM acted without jurisdiction and treated the plaintiffs as unauthorised occupants. But, the defendants wanted to evict them, they said.

While appearing for the MC, counsel Jagjot Singh Lalli, said the Assistant Labour Commissioner had lodged a complaint in 2012 against unauthorised occupants to the Home Secretary, Chandigarh Administration. The complaint was forwarded to the SDM (East), after which a notice under Section 4 (1) of the Public Premises Act was issued to the unauthorised occupants.

Thereafter, a final order under Section 5 (i) of the Act was issued by the SDM exercising the powers of Estate Officer on June 19, 2012. He said the Assistant Labour Commissioner had also issued a letter on the eviction of the unauthorised occupants of house No. 1001 to 1060, Labour Sarai, on December 20, 2018.

As such, the plaintiffs were being dispossessed of the houses under the process of law. Lalli also argued that the MC imposed property tax on residential property, not on individuals.

After hearing of the arguments, the court observed that the plaintiffs had failed to produce evidence in their favour. “The plaintiff availed of several opportunities but failed to examine any witness. It is settled law that if the party does not produce evidence despite three opportunities, evidence has to be closed and suit dismissed,” said the court while dismissing the suit under Order 17 Rule 3 CrPC in one of the cases.

