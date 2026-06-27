Chandigarh notifies new bed and breakfast rules, limits eligibility to 500-sq-yard homes

The Chandigarh Administration on Saturday formally notified the use of residential properties in the Union Territory for bed and breakfast (B&B) establishments, clearing the way for eligible homeowners to offer paid tourist accommodation without altering the residential character of their properties.

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The notification has been issued by the Estates Department under Rule 9(i) of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, with the prior approval of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also Administrator of UT Chandigarh.

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Only residential units with a minimum plot size of 500 square yards will qualify. The owner — not a tenant or lessee — must apply and reside on the premises, and the property must be registered as a B&B establishment under the Department of Tourism's policy. All mandatory conditions prescribed under the policy, along with required permissions and NOCs, must be complied with before operations begin.

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The administration has framed the move as a push to boost tourism by creating affordable, authentic homestay options for visitors while generating supplementary income for homeowners with minimal investment. Officials say the policy is designed to complement, not compete with, the city's existing hotel and guest-house infrastructure.

Second attempt after 2008 failure

This is not the first time Chandigarh has tried. An earlier B&B scheme launched in 2008 was withdrawn after widespread violations, with many owners converting their residences into de facto mini-hotels. (ORF Online) The revised policy carries tighter controls: owners are prohibited from opening a front office, the premises must at all times retain the character of a residential property, and commercial activities such as tours, sightseeing, transport, and dine-in food services to outside guests are barred.

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Citizen groups have nonetheless raised concerns that the policy could again be misused, lead to parking chaos on narrow residential streets, and create security and neighbourhood-disturbance issues, calling for regular on-site inspections and stiff penalties for violations.

Bedroom standards and registration

Under the policy, each letting bedroom must have an attached restroom, adequate water supply, ventilation, proper lighting, hygiene, and essential furniture. The establishment must also provide parking facilities. Registration will be granted within a month following inspection and evaluation by the government's classification committee.

The licence must be renewed annually with updated documents. Operators must maintain a guest register with identification details, ensure hygiene in rooms and common areas, and provide basic amenities including clean linen, toiletries, and breakfast for B&B guests.

National trend

Chandigarh's move brings it in line with a broad national trend. States including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Goa, as well as Union Territories including Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar, have already implemented similar schemes under the Ministry of Tourism's Incredible India Bed & Breakfast guidelines.