Chandigarh notifies new tenancy rules: Key features and dispute resolution

The Chandigarh Administration’s Estate Department has notified the Union Territory of Chandigarh Tenancy Rules, 2026, operationalising the Assam Tenancy Act, 2021 (Act No. XXXI of 2021), as extended to the Union Territory.

The rules were notified by the Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, on September 10, 2026. They will apply to the whole of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

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The new framework aims to bring transparency, accountability and speed to the tenancy ecosystem in Chandigarh, covering everything from registration of tenancy agreements to rent revision, recovery of possession and dispute resolution through a three-tier mechanism comprising the Rent Authority, Rent Court and Rent Tribunal.

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Key features of the Rules

Mandatory intimation of tenancy agreements: Landlords and tenants will be required to jointly or separately intimate details of every tenancy agreement to the Rent Authority within two months of its execution through an online mode.

Unique Identification Number (UIN):

On receipt of the intimation, the Rent Authority will issue a Unique Identification Number to the parties as an e-receipt within seven days. It will be sent electronically to their registered mobile numbers or email addresses.

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Digital platform in local language: The Rent Authority is mandated to set up a digital platform in the local vernacular and other languages as decided by the Administrator within three months of its constitution. The platform will enable online submission of tenancy documents. Tenancy details will be uploaded on the portal within seven days of registration, with OTP-based validation to secure submissions.

Data privacy safeguards:

All tenancy records and documents will be maintained with strict confidentiality and will be accessible only to the concerned parties and authorised officials of the Rent Authority. The records will not be available to the public or any unauthorised person.

Rent and other charges — fixation and revision:

Landlords or tenants may apply to the Rent Authority to fix or revise rent, as well as other charges such as electricity, water, maintenance and security services. The Rent Authority may consider prevailing rents in the same vicinity while deciding such applications. Where a party is aggrieved by the Rent Authority’s decision, a government-recognised valuer may be appointed to assess the premises, with the fee borne by the applicant.

Deposit of rent with the Rent Authority:

If a landlord refuses to accept rent or other dues or does not issue a receipt, the tenant may remit payment for two consecutive months through recognised electronic modes, including RTGS/NEFT, cheque or demand draft. If the landlord continues to refuse payment thereafter, the tenant may deposit the amount with the Rent Authority itself.

Recovery of possession:

Landlords, or their legal heirs in case of death, may approach the Rent Court for recovery of possession from a tenant during the continuance of a tenancy agreement, along with supporting documents and evidence.

Rate of interest:

Unless otherwise agreed between the parties, interest on arrears of rent and other charges, or on refund of security deposit and advance rent, will be calculated at the State Bank of India’s highest Marginal Cost of Lending Rate plus two per cent.

Legal representation:

Parties may appear in person or authorise a representative or legal practitioner — advocate, vakil or attorney — to represent them before the Rent Authority, Rent Court or Rent Tribunal.

Time-bound dispute resolution

Applications before the Rent Authority require the opposite party to file a reply within 15 days, extendable up to 30 days for recorded reasons.

Appeals before the Rent Court and the Rent Tribunal must set out the grounds concisely and in numbered form, supported by certified copies of the impugned order.

The Rent Tribunal is required to decide appeals within 60 days of service of notice, with generally only one adjournment permitted.

Execution of orders by the Rent Court must be completed within 30 days of service of notice on the opposite party. The court is empowered to appoint advocates or competent officers to ensure compliance.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, DC-cum-Estate Officer, said the new rules would bring greater ease, transparency and predictability to landlord-tenant relations in the city while ensuring a structured redressal mechanism for disputes.