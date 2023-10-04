Chandigarh: Now, parents to get child’s report card, attendance on phone

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, October 3

The UT Education Department is going digital way in the distribution of report cards and attendance record to parents. Now, they will receive these important documents digitally on their mobile phones.

Leveraging technology — Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education

The initiative is aimed at minimising paper work at the school level while ensuring parents have easy access to crucial information about their children’s academic progress and attendance.

“The department recognises the importance of leveraging technology to enhance the educational experience and reduce the burden of paperwork on teachers and administration staff. As part of this transformation, report cards of students will no longer be printed and sent home in physical form. Instead, parents will receive these important documents digitally on their mobile phones, making it convenient for them to access, store and share their children’s academic achievements,” said Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education, Chandigarh.

One of the key benefits of this digital transition is the instant access parents will have to their children’s report cards. Rather than waiting for the traditional paper report card to be sent via students, parents will receive it on their mobile phones. This approach ensures real-time access to the latest academic evaluations, enabling parents to stay actively engaged in their child’s educational journey.

Moreover, in addition to report cards, the UT Education Department is also taking steps to provide parents with detailed attendance records of their children. By receiving this information digitally, parents will be able to monitor their children’s attendance and identify any irregularities promptly.

Previously, the department launched a portal for fee submission in government schools, allowing parents to pay the dues online. Besides, the department is also planning to set up a command centre (Vidya Samiksha Kendra) at the office of Director, School Education, in Sector 9 here with the aim of monitoring the real-time status of various projects of school education within the ambit of the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

The digitisation work is going to start this academic session beginning with the results of final examination for all classes in government schools. From next year, the results and attendance will be shared in the digital form for all term examination.